Celtics vs. Nets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from proven model on 7-2 roll

The Brooklyn Nets have weathered the storm without budding star Caris LeVert and find themselves right in the thick of the playoff hunt entering Monday's matchup against the Boston Celtics. A win would give them a bit of breathing room, putting them a game-and-a-half up on the eight-seed. They'll look to secure a win against a shorthanded Celtics squad that will be without both Kyrie Irving (quad) and Marcus Smart (illness). Tipoff from the Barclays Center is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as 2.5 road favorites, down a half-point from the opening line as game time approaches. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Nets picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware that Brad Stevens and the Celtics are accustomed to manufacturing wins without their star point guard. Since this time last year, Boston is 16-7 in regular season games without Irving, so there's no reason to overreact to his absence on Monday night.

It also knows that the Nets have been no match for the Celtics historically, losing ten straight. It is not out of character for the up-and-coming Nets to struggle against more proven opponents too, as evidenced by their 0-4 record against the spread in their most recent meetings with teams owning winning records.

But just because the Celtics have had Brooklyn's number in the past doesn't mean they will cover one of the tightest NBA spreads of the night.

The model is also well aware that the Nets are 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 home games. The timing of this game also couldn't be much better for the Nets, who draw a shorthanded Boston team coming off consecutive losses. In fact, Boston has dropped five of its past six road games, and Irving's absence offers Brooklyn a unique opportunity to steal a game against one of the East's best teams.

Brooklyn is led by Russell, who has been red-hot lately. He has topped 20 points in six of his past seven games, averaging 22 points, seven assists, and nearly three made 3-pointers during that time.



