Celtics vs. Spurs odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 9 predictions from proven computer model

The Boston Celtics will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 5-3 overall and 4-1 at home, while Boston is 5-1 overall and 3-1 on the road. It's been a lopsided series recently, with the Spurs winning 14 of their last 15 meetings with the Celtics and covering in 11 of those matchups. However, the Celtics are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six games and Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward are gelling quickly. Still, San Antonio is favored by 2 points in the latest Spurs vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Celtics vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. In fact, the model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280. Anybody who has followed it has consistently beaten NBA odds and seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Spurs vs. Celtics 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

San Antonio was able to grind out a solid victory over Oklahoma City on Thursday, winning 121-112. Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge had a stellar game for the Spurs as he had 39 points in addition to six rebounds. Aldridge has been on fire this season, shooting 51.7 percent from the floor. DeMar DeRozan has also been scoring efficiently, averaging 20.0 points while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor. San Antonio has covered its last three games against Boston in a row, bettering the spread by an average of more than seven points in those games.

Meanwhile, Boston took its game against Charlotte by a conclusive 108-87 score. Hayward and Tatum were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former posted a double-double on 20 points and 10 boards along with six dimes and the latter had 23 points along with nine boards. Walker only had 14 points in the win, but he's averaging 24.3 points per game on the season and is averaging 26.3 points during Boston's current six-game winning streak.

So who wins Celtics vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks.