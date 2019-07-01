D'Angelo Russell rumors: Warriors expected to eventually trade recently acquired All-Star guard
Russell may be on the move once again due to not being a long-term fit with the Warriors
D'Angelo Russell's time with the Golden State Warriors might not last long.
On Sunday, the Warriors agreed to acquire the All-Star guard and sign him to a four-year, $117 million maximum contract via sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets. In order to land Russell, the Warriors had to relocate veteran forward Andre Iguodala, who was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies, along with a future first-round pick.
The move to acquire Russell came on the heels of Kevin Durant's decision to sign with the Nets in free agency. Durant -- along with All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving -- both agreed to four-year deals with the Nets at the beginning of free agency. While many lauded Golden State's ability to bounce back so quickly after losing a two-time Finals MVP, there are some legitimate questions about how Russell fits with the Warriors moving forward.
As it turns out, the move to acquire Russell may have been less about franchise fit, and more about gaining a desirable asset. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Warriors will eventually look to trade Russell, and it's not a matter of if, but rather when.
"D'Angelo Russell does not fit there whatsoever," Stein said during an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show," via Real GM. "They just did not want to see Kevin Durant walk out the door with no compensation. ... They will trade him. It's just a matter of when."
With two other sharpshooters already in the backcourt in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, it is fair to question exactly where Russell will play when Thompson eventually returns from the ACL injury that he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. In the short term, Russell could start in the shooting guard spot, but ultimately somebody would have to play out of position. Perhaps the Warriors will hold on to him for the start of the season, see how the pairing of Russell and Curry works together, and then go from there.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves were among the teams reportedly interested in signing Russell before he was acquired by Golden State. Those two teams would likely still like to add Russell, and thus could be open to a potential trade with the Warriors.
