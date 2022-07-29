It doesn't sound like we're any nearer to a potential trade for Donovan Mitchell, at least not involving the New York Knicks. After the Utah Jazz and the Knicks engaged in trade talks a few weeks ago, those conversations have reportedly "stalled out," and the two sides haven't had contact in the last two weeks, per Shams Charania.

This comes after the Knicks reportedly backed away from Utah's significant trade request in mid-July that included six first-round draft picks, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Miles McBride. The Jazz are known to want a haul of picks in addition to young players who are on cheap contracts, which is why the team isn't interested in acquiring RJ Barrett as he's in line for a big payday. But it sounds as though the Knicks aren't interested in offering everything under the sun to Utah. It makes sense considering there isn't another team who can offer as many picks -- the Knicks can give up to eight -- and young talent as New York can, so betting against themselves would be a mistake.

But Charania reports that the Jazz are prepared to start talking to other teams who are interested in Mitchell. The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards are two teams that have expressed interest in the All-Star guard, per Charania, and the Miami Heat have also been attached to him. However, in regards to the Heat, the Jazz have told them that they would need to bring a third team into any deal to acquire Mitchell as Miami doesn't have the draft capital or enough young players Utah would want.

While the Jazz may try to engage other teams in a trade, this could all be seen as a leverage move to get the Knicks to up their offer. New York has been the focal point of trade discussions for Mitchell, and there isn't another team who could easily outdo what they offer. Though the two sides aren't talking right now, it feels like this is just a standoff to see which team blinks first.