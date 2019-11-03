Even after broken hand, Warriors' Stephen Curry 'absolutely' plans on playing in 2020 Olympics

After five straight trips to the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are a huge long shot to make the playoffs this season, and even that is being probably being generous. With Stephen Curry out for at least three months with a broken left hand, and Klay Thompson likely out for the season while he rehabs his surgically repaired ACL, the Warriors making the postseason would take something of a basketball miracle. Even when Curry was healthy, they looked like one of the worst teams in the league.

But it might not be all bad news for the Warriors, and specifically Curry, who for the first time since 2012 will be able to start his NBA offseason in mid-April, and that's after the 3-4 months he's set to sit out during the season. That's some much-needed rest. With that in mind, Curry, assuming his hand heals fine, should be plenty fresh to play in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo if that remains a priority.

According to Curry's father, 16-year NBA vet Dell Curry, playing in the Tokyo Games, which begin in late July, is "absolutely" still Steph's intention. Per ESPN's Marc Spears:

"Absolutely. That was definitely a goal coming into this year. He wants to play in the Olympics," Dell Curry told The Undefeated on Friday night. "This is a little setback, but hopefully it's a goal he can strive for through his rehab."

Curry, of course, isn't the only star who wants in on the Tokyo Games. After Team USA finished seventh at this past summer's FIBA World Cup, redemption is on everyone's mind. For Curry, it's a personal priority, as well. With all the hardware in his trophy case, an Olympic gold medal is the one thing missing.

Thompson has also said he wants to play in Tokyo, but that feels much less likely given the nature of his injury. Late July would be past the 12-month mark of his rehab, but still, after sitting an entire season to ensure his being fully healthy to start the 2020-21 NBA season, the Olympics would be a pretty intense environment for a first real test on that knee. If he were to get injured again it would be a complete disaster for the Warriors, who signed Thompson this past summer to a five-year, $190 million max contract.