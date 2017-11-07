Flagrant Two Podcast: Raja Bell talks Eric Bledsoe trade, slumping Cavaliers

In this episode: On a breaking news edition of CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, Raja Bell joins Reid Forgrave (11:41) to break down the Suns trading Eric Bledsoe to the Bucks. Raja gives his trade winner (12:24) and discusses the direction of Phoenix (13:50), how Bledsoe fits with Milwaukee (14:55) and where the Bucks end up in the East with Bledsoe (17:15). Then Reid and Raja get into the Cavs' recent slide (19:50), what's wrong with Cleveland's defense (21:00), how much of this stretch falls on Ty Lue (22:00), if Dwyane Wade will be a distraction going forward (23:25), where the Cavs finish this season (26:25) and how much will Isaiah Thomas help when he returns (30:50).

