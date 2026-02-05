The Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't quit each other. We probably should have seen that coming.

The 2026 NBA trade deadline came and went on Thursday without Milwaukee moving its superstar. Giannis took to social media almost immediately after it was official and posted exactly the sort of thing everyone would expect (NSFW language in a "The Wolf of Wall Street" clip here).

I'm not leaving. I'm not leaving. I'm not f—-ing leaving. Great scene. Leo is excellent.

It's obvious enough that Giannis is attempting to do a little damage control here and clean up the narrative about him almost-sorta-but-not-really-but-maybe-but-nevermind-just-kidding-forget-we-ever-mentioned-it leaving Milwaukee this week. The Bucks had been pretty insistent all season that they weren't interested in listening to offers for him -- until last week, when suddenly they were. The Warriors, Wolves, Heat and Knicks were reportedly in line to try to scoop him up. But eventually they all came to realize that the Bucks weren't really serious about getting a deal done and shipping out Antetokounmpo. Not right now. Maybe this summer. But also maybe never.

Giannis has signaled at every opportunity that he's not the kind of guy who asks out. That's for the James Hardens of the league. That's not for Giannis, and it's evidently important to him that the good people of Milwaukee and the greater basketball-loving world understand that. He seems to think there's something untoward about it, something that perhaps might tarnish his legacy. Which is how we arrived at the Bucks listening to offers while Giannis simultaneously tried to spin it as though he had no agency in the matter.

Earlier this week, when it still seemed possible that Giannis and the Bucks would finally part ways, Antetokounmpo gave an emotional interview to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. He said he'd created more memories in Milwaukee than in his home country of Greece. He noted it's where he became an MVP, won a championship, got married, the place where his kids were born and his father is buried. Cynics might find that last part a bit much, but to me it scanned as genuine and heartfelt. What didn't quite track for me was when he got defensive about his obvious affection for the city.

"So people have the audacity," he said, "to come tell me and say 'this guy really doesn't love Milwaukee.'"

Really? People were saying that? Which people? Where? Because for all the back-and-forth will-he-or-won't-he leave oscillation over the last year, there didn't seem to be much criticism levied at Giannis or the Bucks over the potential breakup. If anything, the rational conventional conclusion was that they should part company. The Bucks were (and still are) going nowhere fast in a not terribly competitive Eastern Conference. Meanwhile Giannis had stuck around longer than almost any other superstar would have. He delivered a championship to Milwaukee and then stayed put long after that roster had reached its expiration date. The moment Damian Lillard blew out his Achilles in the first round of last year's playoffs was the moment the Bucks and Giannis should have looked at each other and said thanks for the memories and gone their separate ways. Instead, the organization decided to waive and stretch Lillard's contract, adding $22.5 million in dead money to their books for five straight seasons -- and all so they could sign Myles Turner and put a warm body next to Giannis in an attempt to convince him not to leave.

Given the circumstances, if the Bucks had traded him rather than opting for that suspect strategy, no one would have faulted Giannis. Even if Giannis had gone further and actually asked out, no one would have faulted him. But instead of making a clean break of it, we're all stuck in this seemingly endless loop.

In the Journal-Sentinel interview prior to the deadline, Giannis was asked what he wants deep down in his heart. He replied "to be a Milwaukee Buck until I retire and win a championship here. End of sentence."

That's pretty definitive. There's no guarantee that he'll win another title in Milwaukee, but Giannis certainly has the power to retire as a Buck. If that's really what he wants, then he should sign an extension with the only professional team he's ever known and put an end to the trade speculation for good. If, as he posted "legends don't chase," then he should definitively declare that he's not going anywhere and he wants the Bucks to keep looking for avenues to improve the team around him. He should say it with his whole chest. Because what we've gotten over the last year is less of him trying "to attract" -- 100 emoji, sunglass emoji -- than him trying to make it seem like all of this trade talk was out of his hands and avoid any potential PR damage to his reputation.

That's how we end up with Giannis doing "The Wolf of Wall Street" bit. But hey, great movie. Super rewatchable. Though it is worth remembering the context of the scene Giannis posted. DiCaprio's character has a chance to walk away and get out clean. Instead he sticks around and everyone cheers and he's the big hero -- right up until it all goes sideways and he catches the blame for everything that comes crashing down.