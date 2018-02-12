Greg Oden, former No. 1 overall draft pick, joins BIG3 Draft Combine

Greg Oden definitely isn't the NBA's happiest story. After being drafted first overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2007 NBA Draft, Oden had to undergo microfracture surgery on his knee in September 2007. Oden missed his entire rookie year before making his debut in 2008. From there, he had a middling pro career that was always overshadowed by injuries, before he was waived in 2012. Oden joined the Heat in 2013, appearing in only 26 games over the course of the season. He officially retired in 2016 after two more years out of basketball.

Oden said then that he wouldn't be returning to the NBA, but he never said anything about the BIG3. The BIG3, Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league that is mostly made up of retired players, is hosting a combine that the 30-year-old Oden now plans to join. If all goes well, Oden is undoubtedly hoping that we'll be seeing his name in the headlines again.

SPLASH ALERT 💦 The 30-year-old former number one pick out of Ohio State hopes to return to the court this Summer! Oden is ready to turn heads at the BIG3 Draft Combine. pic.twitter.com/fGQPB4PhIQ — BIG3 (@thebig3) February 12, 2018

It's been a difficult road, but Oden will be joining the likes of Charles Oakley, Jermaine O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups and Brian Scalabrine. He'll be looking to make some waves once again. Oden went to college at Ohio State and was an absolutely dominant force there.

In the NBA, Oden played a total of 105 games. He missed the 2010, 2011 and 2012 seasons due to a myriad of injuries. Although he's up there in years now, Oden is hoping to have an impact. It's been a tough road for him to this point, but if his trip to the BIG3 goes well, at least Oden can have a somewhat happy ending.