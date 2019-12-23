Hawks vs. Cavaliers odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 23 predictions from advanced model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 8-21 overall and 5-10 at home, while Atlanta is 6-24 overall and 3-13 on the road. The Hawks are looking to stop a seven-game losing streak. The Cavaliers are looking to win three consecutive games for the first time this season. Cleveland is favored by one point in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cleveland was able to grind out a solid win over Memphis last Friday, 114-107. Among those leading the charge for the Cavs was Jordan Clarkson, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a season-high 33 points and six rebounds. The Cavs overcame a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to earn the victory. Kevin Love scored 21, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining, one of his five treys.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Atlanta had to take a 122-112 defeat against Brooklyn on Saturday. Atlanta was up 73-60 at the end of the half but couldn't hold onto the lead. The Hawks scored 73 points in the first half but got outscored 37-14 in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks did get a 47-point night from Trae Young, his fourth time this year to reach that mark. Young is averaging 35.5 points over the last four games. This will be the first of four meetings between the teams. The Hawks won two of three against the Cavs last season.

John Collins has completed a 25-game suspension and is eligible to return tonight. The Hawks have lost 21 of 25 games without Collins. Atlanta is tied with Golden State for the worst record in the NBA.

