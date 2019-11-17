Hawks vs. Lakers odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 17 predictions from advanced computer model

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Staples Center. The Lakers are 10-2 overall and 6-1 at home, while Atlanta is 4-8 overall and 2-4 on the road. Atlanta is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six games, and is 2-4 against the spread in its last six meetings against the Lakers. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is 11-4 against the spread in its last 15 games. Los Angeles is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Hawks odds, while the Over-Under is set at 219. Before entering any Hawks vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also enters Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Lakers vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Lakers won their third straight game Friday night, edging the Kings 99-97. Lakers superstar LeBron James led the way, posting a double-double with 29 points and 11 assists. Anthony Davis scored just 17 points, his second-lowest scoring performance for Los Angeles so far. However, Davis scored the winning points on two free throws with 5.5 seconds to play and had a game-saving block at the buzzer.

The Hawks, meanwhile, were completely outmatched Saturday, falling to the Clippers 150-101. De'Andre Hunter had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with just 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting in 25 minutes. Trae Young is leading Atlanta with 26.6 points and 8.8 assists per game this season. The Hawks are just 2-11 in their last 13 games on the road against the Lakers and will be without Kevin Huerter (shoulder), Vince Carter (personal) and Chandler Parsons (knee) on Sunday.

So who wins Hawks vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Lakers vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.