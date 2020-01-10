Hornets vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 25-12 overall and 14-3 at home, while Charlotte is 15-25 overall and 8-12 on the road. The Jazz have won seven consecutive games and five straight at home. The Hornets, meanwhile, have lost eight of their last 10. Utah is favored by 12-points in the latest Jazz vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 210.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Everything went the Jazz's way against New York on Wednesday as they made off with a 128-104 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-53. Bojan Bogdanovic and Emmanuel Mudiay scored 20 points each. Bogdanovic is avergaing a career-best 20.9 points per game this season. In addition, the Jazz are 12-0 in their last 12 games against the Hornets at home.

Meanwhile, Charlotte fought the good fight in its overtime matchup against Toronto on Wednesday but lost to the Raptors 112-110. It was the Hornets' third consecutive defeat. Terry Rozier scored 27 points Wednesday, his fourth consecutive game with at least that many points. Miles Bridges shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 26 points and nine boards. For the season, Rozier is averaging 18.2 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds, while Bridges is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

