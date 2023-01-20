The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Arena. Utah is 24-24 overall and 15-8 at home, while the Nets are 27-17 overall and 14-10 on the road. Both franchises have been on roller-coaster rides this season, with Utah racing out to a 10-3 start before coming back to earth and now winning four of its last five.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn fired Steve Nash after a 2-5 start but had a 20-game stretch where it won 18 times and has now lost four games in a row. Utah is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 229.5.

Jazz vs. Nets spread: Jazz -7.5

Jazz vs. Nets over/under: 229.5 points

Jazz vs. Nets money line: Utah -320, Brooklyn +250

What you need to know about the Jazz

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Jazz's strategy against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Utah made easy work of Los Angeles and carried off a 126-103 win. Utah's small forward Lauri Markkanen did his thing and shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 12 boards.

Markkanen has completely evolved his game this season and looks like a potential all-star. He's averaging 24.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 52.0% from the floor and 42.2% from the 3-point line. And over the last 13 games, he's averaging 30.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Starting center Kelly Olynyk is listed as out with an ankle injury.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as it fell 117-112 to the Phoenix Suns. The Nets were down 94-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Irving will have to continue carrying a heavy scoring load with Kevin Durant out for a month with an MCL sprain. Brooklyn has lost all four games since Durant left the lineup. However, it showed some progress on Thursday with a 112-point outing where the team shot 52.4% after scoring 99.3 points per game in the three losses prior.

