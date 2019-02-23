Jazz vs. Thunder odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from advanced model on 44-30 roll

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to continue their recent dominance of the Utah Jazz when they meet on Friday night in the first game out of the All-Star break for both clubs. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Chesapeake Arena. Oklahoma City is 2-0 against Utah so far this season and posted a 107-106 win over the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Dec. 22. But both clubs were among the hottest teams in the Western Conference heading into the break. Oklahoma City has won 11 of its past 13 games, while Utah is on a 13-3 run. On Friday, Oklahoma City is a four-point favorite after the line climbed as high as 4.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 226 in the latest Jazz vs. Thunder odds. Before you lock in your Jazz vs. Thunder picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 19 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 217-164 record on all top-rated picks. It has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 19 on a blistering 44-30 run.

The model knows the Jazz are eager to build on the momentum they established before the All-Star break. They were beset by a slew of injuries and were erratic for most of the first half of the season, but head down the stretch with a mostly healthy roster that appears to be peaking at the right time.

The balanced Jazz have five players who average double-figures in scoring, led by second-year star Donovan Mitchell, who is putting up 22.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Center Rudy Gobert continues to emerge as one of the NBA's most versatile big men and is averaging 15.2 points and 12.9 rebounds.

But just because Utah is healthy doesn't mean it'll cover the Thunder vs. Jazz spread on Friday.

The model also knows Oklahoma city is 33-23 against the spread this season, far better than Utah's 29-27 mark. OKC has a point differential of 5.2, while Utah's stands at 3.2. Oklahoma City has also owned spreads of this size, going 11-3 against the number when the line was between 2.5 and 5.5, just as it is on Friday.

In the last 15 games, the Thunder have covered 12 times, including a five-point win in Houston in which Oklahoma City was a 2.5-point dog. They've also covered two straight times as eight-point-plus favorites, showing they can out-perform Vegas' expectations.

