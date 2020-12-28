The Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 1-0 while the Jazz are 1-1. The Thunder have won 33 of the 46 meetings between the teams.

Utah is favored by nine points in the latest Thunder vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.

Thunder vs. Jazz spread: Thunder +9

Thunder vs. Jazz over-under: 219 points

Thunder vs. Jazz money line: OKC +360 Utah 440

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC registered a 109-107 victory over Charlotte this past Saturday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a jump shot with 1.4 seconds remaining to seal the victory. He scored 24 points and had nine assists and seven rebounds. He did miss 12 of 20 attempts from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander also missed five of six 3-point attempts.

It was the first win for the Thunder under new head coach Mark Daigneault. Oklahama City had squandered a 13-point lead in the final two minutes. George hit eight of nine attempts from the field and finished with 21 points. Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort scored 15 points each. Al Horford had 13 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, Utah fell 116-111 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Bojan Bogdanovic finished with only nine points on 3-for-16 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. With 4.2 seconds left, the Jazz had a chance to force overtime with a 3-point attempt, but Bogdanovic committed a five-second violation on the attempted inbounds pass. Utah had rallied from a double digit deficit but could not finish the job.

Even though he was eight for 17 from the field, Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 23 points. Donovan Mitchell missed 17 of 23 field goal attempts and finished with 21. He missed seven of nine 3-point attempts. Royce O'Neale had 13 rebounds. Utah allowed Minnesota to shoot 55 percent from 3-point range in the first half. The Jazz committed 12 turnovers that turned into 17 Timberwolves points.

