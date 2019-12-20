Knicks vs. Heat odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The Miami Heat will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 20-8 overall and 11-1 at home, while New York is 7-21 overall and 3-11 on the road. The Heat enter Friday's contest averaging 112.1 points per game on offense, the 11th-best mark in the NBA. New York, meanwhile, is averaging just 102.7 points per contest, which ranks dead-last in the league. Miami is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Heat vs. Knicks odds, while the Over-Under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Heat handed Philadelphia its first home loss of the season in their last outing, sneaking past the 76ers 108-104. Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn were among the main playmakers for the Heat, with Adebayo scoring 23 points, dishing five assists and grabbing nine rebounds, and Nunn scoring 26 points with five assists. Adebayo has been sensational for Miami this season, averaging 15.5 points and 10.6 rebounds this season.

Everything went New York's way against Atlanta on Tuesday, as the Knicks made off with a 143-120 victory. Rookie R.J. Barrett scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Mitchell Robinson posted a double-double -- scoring 22 points and snaring 13 rebounds. The Knicks have now won three of their last four games.

Miami enters Friday's matchup boasting the fourth-highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.20 percent. New York, meanwhile, has covered the spread in five of its last six games overall.

