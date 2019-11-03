Lakers vs. Spurs odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 3 predictions from advanced computer model

DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs will take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 4-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Lakers are 4-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The teams have performed very differently against the spread this season: the Lakers are 4-1, while the Spurs are 1-4. Additionally, the Spurs have dominated this series at home, winning six of their last eight matchups against the Lakers on their home court. Despite San Antonio's dominance at home, Los Angeles is favored by one-point in the latest Spurs vs. Lakers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Lakers vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. In fact, the model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Spurs vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model knows how well San Antonio plays at home. In fact, the Spurs are 7-1 in their last eight games on their home court. Plus, the Spurs are averaging 119 points per game this season at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio's offense is led by the dynamic duo of DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, who combine to average 39.8 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and 1.4 steals per game. In San Antonio's most recent victory over the Warriors, DeRozan finished with 13 points and 11 assists, while Aldridge added 22 points and eight rebounds. Point guard Patty Mills also had a big night against Golden State, scoring 31 points in Friday's 127-110 victory.

But just because the Spurs are extremely tough to beat at home doesn't mean that San Antonio is a lock to cover the Spurs vs. Lakers spread on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Lakers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday night. Los Angeles walked away with a nine-point victory over the Mavericks thanks to the strong play of James and Anthony Davis, who combined to score 70 of Los Angeles' 119 points.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before Sunday's tip-off: The Spurs rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, knocking down 47.40 percent of their shots. However, the Lakers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30 percent, the second best mark in the NBA. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

So who wins Spurs vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Lakers vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.