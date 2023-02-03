LeBron James is just 63 points away from breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record. With another 26 in the Lakers' win over Indiana on Thursday, James has now piled up 38,325 career points, not including the playoffs!

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 1984. He nearly made it four decades on top, but LeBron, barring injury, is going to pass him by the end of next week at the latest.

ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER CAREER POINTS POINTS TO PASS Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 38,325 63

For the season, James is now averaging 30 points per game. If he maintains that pace, he would need three more games to pass Kareem. If he doesn't sit out any other games between now and then, that puts him in line to break the record on Feb. 9 at home against the Bucks.

The headlines would write themselves. LeBron James, playing for the same team that Kareem spent his final 14 seasons with, breaks the record against the team that Kareem spent his first six season with, all with the guy that most people feel has supplanted LeBron as the best player in the world -- Giannis Antetokounmpo -- on the same floor. If you're the torch-passing romantic type, this could be your Super Bowl.

That said, LeBron might very well break the mark one game earlier, on Feb. 7 against OKC. That game will be at home, too, and it has been added to TNT's nationally-televised game schedule.

We'll know more after the Lakers wrap up this road trip at New Orleans on Saturday. If LeBron puts up a big number in that game, odds are the OKC game will become the likely record night.

LeBron's last three games: 26 at Pacers, 28 at Knicks; 41 at Celtics

26 at Pacers, 28 at Knicks; 41 at Celtics LeBron's next three games: at New Orleans (Feb. 4); vs. Oklahoma City (Feb. 7), vs. Milwaukee (Feb. 9)

"I'm excited to see it happen. I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements," Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. "If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on."

This post will update after each game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.