The Charlotte Hornets will wrap up a four-game homestand when they face the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Charlotte had its season-high five-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Phoenix on Wednesday. Orlando has alternated between wins and losses in each of its last 10 games, and the Magic are coming off a 139-117 setback at Milwaukee.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Orlando is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 225.

Hornets vs. Magic spread: Hornets +3.5

Hornets vs. Magic over/under: 225 points

Hornets vs. Magic money line: Charlotte +135, Orlando -160

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has been impressive on the road over the past month, winning four of its last six games away from home. The Magic notched a 101-93 win at New Orleans on Monday, springing the upset as 4.5-point underdogs. They have bounced back from each of their last six losses with wins, so they have proven that they are a quality betting option on Friday night.

Rookie forward Paolo Banchero leads the Magic with 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, scoring 29 points and grabbing eight boards at New Orleans on Monday. Guard Franz Wagner is averaging 18.8 points and 3.4 assists, while center Wendell Carter Jr. is adding 15.1 points and 8.8 rebounds. The Magic have covered the spread in 14 of their last 20 road games, and they have covered in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte has been in its best form of the season since the middle of February, rattling off five consecutive wins to close the month. The Hornets opened their current homestand with wins over the Heat and Pistons, covering the spread in both of those outings. They are facing an Orlando defense that has allowed more than 120 points in each of its last three losses, including Wednesday's 139-117 setback at Milwaukee.

Rookie center Mark Williams has posted three straight double-doubles, becoming the team's first rookie to do so since 2005 (Emeka Okafor). The Hornets are going to be without LaMelo Ball for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, but they have been accustomed to playing without him this year. Veteran shooting guard Terry Rozier is averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Hornets, who have covered the spread in five of their last six games.

