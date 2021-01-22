The Orlando Magic will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 8-6 overall and 4-4 at home, while the Magic are 7-8 overall and 4-5 on the road.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando skirted by the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-96 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from Cole Anthony as the clock expired. The Magic overcame a 51-35 halftime deficit. Nikola Vucevic had 28 points along with eight boards. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for Orlando. Evan Fournier had 24 points.

The Magic lost all three games vs. the Pacers last season and have dropped 11 of 13 overall meetings. Orlando is averaging 13.2 turnovers per game, which is third best in the NBA. The Magic are averaging 11.8 offensive rebounds per game, which is second in the league. Michael Carter-Williams (foot) is questionable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana fell 124-112 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Malcolm Brogdon had 26 points and five assists, and Domantas Sabonis dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Pacers have lost two consecutive games and four of their last six. The Pacers have allowed 126.5 points per game on 53.8 percent shooting in the last two defeats. Dallas out-rebounded Indiana 49-38 and had a 31-20 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Sabonis has opened the season with 14 consecutive double-doubles. the longest streak in the Pacers' NBA history. Myles Turner (hand) is questionable for Friday's game. He leads the league with 50 blocked shots.

