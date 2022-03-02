The Indiana Pacers will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 15-47 overall and 7-21 at home, while the Pacers are 21-42 overall and 6-24 on the road. The Magic picked up a 119-103 victory when these teams met on Monday night.

The latest Magic vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Indiana as one-point favorites, while the over-under is set at 232.5.

Magic vs. Pacers spread: Magic +1

Magic vs. Pacers over-under: 232.5 points

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana was unable to build on Sunday's 128-107 win over Boston, which was one of its best performances of the season. The Pacers committed 22 turnovers in Monday's loss to the Magic. They were without Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) because it was the second night of a back-to-back, but he is expected to play on Wednesday.

Lance Stephenson has missed consecutive games with an ankle injury and is questionable to play in this game. Shooting guards Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton have stepped up as the team's leading scorers since being acquired at the trade deadline. The Pacers have won 11 of their last 13 games in Orlando.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando might only be on a two-game winning streak, but it has an opportunity to record its longest winning streak of the season on Wednesday night. The Magic closed the month of February with consecutive home wins over Houston and Indiana. They tied the franchise record with eight players scoring in double digits on Monday night, including former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz.

It was the first game in nearly 14 months for Fultz (ACL), who scored 10 points in the win. Cole Anthony has been Orlando's best player this season, averaging 17.5 points, 5.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Magic have covered the spread in four of their last five games against a Central Division opponent.

