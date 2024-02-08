The Orlando Magic (27-24) will return home for the first time since Jan. 28 when they host the San Antonio Spurs (10-41) on Thursday night. Orlando picked up a 108-98 win at San Antonio last Wednesday to wrap up January, and it has won two of its first three games in February. The Spurs are riding a five-game losing streak, including a 116-104 loss at Miami on Wednesday. They are getting set for the second game of a nine-game road trip that does not conclude until Feb. 27.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Magic odds, while the over/under is 225 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Magic vs. Spurs spread: Magic -10.5

Magic vs. Spurs over/under: 225 points

Magic vs. Spurs money line: Magic: -547, Spurs: +400

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has won three of its last four games, including a 108-98 win at San Antonio last Wednesday in the first meeting between these teams this season. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Franz Wagner added 20 points. They led by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter and were able to cover the 6.5-point spread.

Banchero scored 23 points in a loss to Miami on Tuesday, and he has led the team in scoring 12 times in the last 14 games. Wagner scored 13 points two nights after matching his career high of 38 points in a win over Detroit on Sunday. Orlando has covered the spread five times in its last six games, while San Antonio has only covered once in its last five games.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio was nearly able to cover the spread in improbable fashion when these teams met last week, going on a 15-0 run in less than four minutes in the fourth quarter to pull within three points. Devin Vassell scored a team-high 26 points, and Victor Wembanyama added 21 points. The Spurs trailed Miami by just one point in the fourth quarter on Wednesday before coming up short down the stretch.

Tre Jones and Vassell both scored 19 points in the loss, while Wembanyama added 18 points and 13 rebounds in a double-double effort. Orlando is coming off a disappointing showing at Miami, getting blown out as a 3.5-point underdog. San Antonio has covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams and has won six of the last eight matchups outright.

How to make Magic vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under.

So who wins Magic vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread has all the value?