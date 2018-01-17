Matt Barnes boycotts McDonald's because Shaq's son didn't make All-American team
No more McNuggets allowed in the Barnes household
Say what you want about Matt Barnes, but the former NBA forward appears to be fiercely loyal to his friends -- even if it means he has to give up an American culinary classic in chicken McNuggets.
Barnes, who officially retired from the NBA earlier this year, said he's boycotting McDonald's because they left Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, off this year's high school McDonald's All-American Team. (The fast food chain has held its annual high school all-star exhibition game since 1977 and it is the most recognized All-American showcase in North American high school basketball.)
Barnes took to Instagram on Wednesday to voice his frustration and announce the boycott, which means no more McNuggets for his twin sons.
Now I'm not exactly sure how prominent McNuggets are in the diet of Barnes' youngsters, but I can't imagine (and would be concerned if) it's enough to really hit the chain where it hurts. I would imagine that the headquarters of a $100 billion conglomerate isn't exactly in turmoil because they're (allegedly) losing the business of one family.
However, you can give points to Barnes for loyalty, I suppose. He only played with Shaq for one season (2008-2009 with the Phoenix Suns) but the young O'Neal's snub has made him mad enough to deprive his own children of their beloved nuggets. That's when you know it's real.
And Barnes isn't the only one of Shaq's former teammates to come out and show support for Shareef -- a four-star power forward prospect committed to the Arizona Wildcats. LeBron James, who played with Shaq for one season in Cleveland, also took to social media to share some words of encouragement for the 18-year-old O'Neal.
Nephew listen, Even though we all know you should have made that McDonalds game use it as motivation to prove not to those who didn’t vote you in, not to those who is actually in the game but more importantly to yourself that u belong! Keep grinding, studying and working daily! The light is always brighter at the end of the tunnel. #striveforgreatness🚀 #familyties✊🏾 @shareefoneal
However, you'll notice that LeBron didn't commit to boycotting Mickey D's, so how much does he really care? That, my friends, is up for debate.
Hopefully the young Barnes children will be able to understand their father's motives in this hunger strike and not hold it against him. If nothing else, the money Barnes saves on nuggets can go towards his (very lofty) goal of becoming a billionaire by age 50.
-
Kawhi out indefinitely to rehab quad
Leonard has played in only nine games this season for San Antonio
-
Timeline: Celtics' Pierce-Thomas drama
Pierce is set to have his jersey retired on Feb. 11, but there's been a lot of controversy...
-
How to watch: Lakers vs. Thunder
Thunder will try to beat Lakers for 11th straight time at home
-
How to watch Nuggets vs. Clippers
Clippers try to extend five-game winning streak
-
NBA Star Index: The CP3-breach edition
Also, quit sleeping on Anthony Davis and DeMar DeRozan
-
How to watch: ASG starters announcement
The first 10 selections for the NBA All-Star Game will be announced Thursday night
Add a Comment