Matt Barnes boycotts McDonald's because Shaq's son didn't make All-American team

Barnes is not pleased Shareef O'Neal got left off the McDonald's All-American team. Getty Images

Say what you want about Matt Barnes, but the former NBA forward appears to be fiercely loyal to his friends -- even if it means he has to give up an American culinary classic in chicken McNuggets.

Barnes, who officially retired from the NBA earlier this year, said he's boycotting McDonald's because they left Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, off this year's high school McDonald's All-American Team. (The fast food chain has held its annual high school all-star exhibition game since 1977 and it is the most recognized All-American showcase in North American high school basketball.)

Barnes took to Instagram on Wednesday to voice his frustration and announce the boycott, which means no more McNuggets for his twin sons.

Now I'm not exactly sure how prominent McNuggets are in the diet of Barnes' youngsters, but I can't imagine (and would be concerned if) it's enough to really hit the chain where it hurts. I would imagine that the headquarters of a $100 billion conglomerate isn't exactly in turmoil because they're (allegedly) losing the business of one family.

However, you can give points to Barnes for loyalty, I suppose. He only played with Shaq for one season (2008-2009 with the Phoenix Suns) but the young O'Neal's snub has made him mad enough to deprive his own children of their beloved nuggets. That's when you know it's real.

And Barnes isn't the only one of Shaq's former teammates to come out and show support for Shareef -- a four-star power forward prospect committed to the Arizona Wildcats. LeBron James, who played with Shaq for one season in Cleveland, also took to social media to share some words of encouragement for the 18-year-old O'Neal.

However, you'll notice that LeBron didn't commit to boycotting Mickey D's, so how much does he really care? That, my friends, is up for debate.

Hopefully the young Barnes children will be able to understand their father's motives in this hunger strike and not hold it against him. If nothing else, the money Barnes saves on nuggets can go towards his (very lofty) goal of becoming a billionaire by age 50.