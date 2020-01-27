Mavericks vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 27 predictions from advanced computer model

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 28-19 overall and 15-9 at home, while Dallas is 28-17 overall and 15-6 on the road. The Thunder are aiming for their sixth consecutive victory. The Mavericks have won five of their last seven games. Dallas is favored by one point in the latest Thunder vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is set at 225. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as it fell 112-107 to Utah. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points. Seth Curry added 19 points. The Mavericks led by 13 points early but saw the Jazz come back on a 12-0 run to gain a 37-36 edge. The Mavericks missed 10 of 13 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter.

Dallas acquired Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State in a weekend trade, though coach Rick Carlisle hasn't confirmed if he'll be active on Monday. The acquisition became necessary when Dwight Powell recently tore an Achilles tendon.

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder beat Minnesota on Saturday, 113-104. It was another big night for Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 10 dimes.

Steven Adams returned after missing two games with an ankle injury and did not score in 23 minutes. He only had one rebound. Danilo Gallinari missed the game with a thumb injury and his status for tonight is uncertain.

The last time these teams met, Paul scored 13 points in the final four and a half minutes to lead the Thunder to a 106-101 comeback victory. The Thunder have won 20 of 32 games decided by five points or less.

