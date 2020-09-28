NBA coaches are hired -- and fired -- every offseason. It's part of basketball, and this year has been no different as several top jobs around the league have become available, and filled. Teams are constantly looking to get better, and switching up the person calling shots from the sideline is typically one of the first moves made by an organization in the name of improvement.
Most recently, the Los Angeles Clippers fired Doc Rivers after seven seasons. Despite title expectations, the Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, and after that disappointing finish the front office clearly felt that it was time for a change.
Elsewhere around the league, the Chicago Bulls hired Billy Donovan as their new head coach. The former Thunder coach parted ways with OKC after their first-round exit against the Rockets. Donovan will now lead a young Bulls team that has undergone all sorts of changes this offseason, and is looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Earlier this month, the Brooklyn Nets made the first surprise move in finding a new coach, as the franchise hired Hall of Famer Steve Nash to lead the Nets into a new era. Not keeping their jobs were Pacers' Nate McMillan, who was dismissed after four seasons as well as 76ers' Brett Brown, who was fired after seven seasons, including a sweep at the hands of the Celtics in first round of the NBA playoffs. Also, Mike D'Antoni decided to leave the Rockets, the Bulls fired Jim Boylen and the Pelicans fired Alvin Gentry earlier in the month. Last month, the Knicks hired Tom Thibodeau as their next head coach after an extensive search directed by new team president Leon Rose.
We'll keep you updated below with all the coaching moves around the league.
NBA hirings and firings
|Team
|IN
|OUT
|ANALYSIS
|--
|Doc Rivers
|The Los Angles Clippers fired Doc Rivers after the team failed to live up to title expectations. Rivers coached the Clippers for seven seasons, and led them to the postseason in six on those seasons. L.A. will now look to bring in a new voice to lead Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Co.
|Billy Donovan
|Jim Boylen
|The Chicago Bulls fired Jim Boylen on Aug. 14 after an abysmal 39-84 record over a year-plus at the helm. In their first big move, Arturas Karnisovas, the new vice president of basketball operations, and Marc Eversley, the new general manager, hired former Thunder coach Billy Donovan as their new head coach.
|--
|Mike D'Antoni
|D'Antoni led the Rockets to three conference semifinals appearances and one appearance in the conference finals during his four seasons in Houston, but ultimately he couldn't get them over the top. Under a new coach, the Rockets will have to decide if they want to continue playing small ball like they did under D'Antoni, or if they will want to go in a different direction completely.
|Steve Nash
|Kenny Atkinson
|The Nets went with a splashy hire in Nash, someone who has no coaching experience whatsoever, but has plenty of name recognition. Nash's close relationship with Kevin Durant likely played a significant role in choosing him to lead Brooklyn, after the two worked closely together while K.D. was with the Warriors . Although Nash has no coaching experience to speak of, he's one of the smartest point guards to ever play the game, we'll have to see if that translates well as a coach.
|--
|Nate McMillan
|Indiana just got swept in the first round, the latest disappointing postseason exit under McMillan. The firing is a clear sign the Pacers are ready to make considerable changes.
|Brett Brown
|The Philadelphia 76ers parted ways with Brett Brown after seven seasons at the helm. He was there for Sam Hinkie's regime and eventually turned the team around into a contender, guiding them to the playoffs in each of the past three seasons. The Sixers, without Ben Simmons , were swept by the Celtics in the first round.
|--
|Alvin Gentry
|The New Orleans Pelicans have cut ties with Alvin Gentry after five seasons and just one trip to the playoffs. Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue and Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd are expected to be prime candidates for the Pelicans' coaching vacancy.
|Tom Thibodeau
|Mike Miller
|After an exhaustive search directed by new president Leon Rose, the Knicks ultimately decided that Thibodeau was the right guy for the job. Thibodeau previously served as the head coach of the Bulls and the Timberwolves , and he is known for having well-disciplined teams that excel on the defensive end of the floor. Thibodeau will now have an opportunity to mold a young Knicks roster that includes promising players like R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson .
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|John Beilein
|Beilein resigned from his post as coach of the Cavaliers during the All-Star Break, leaving Cleveland with a 14-40 record. J.B. Bickerstaff took over as head coach from there.