A dozen games highlight Wednesday's NBA schedule. Among the notable odds include Hawks vs. Pistons (-2.5), Thunder (-2.5) vs. Celtics, Heat vs. Cavaliers (-2.5), Rockets (-1.5) vs. Timberwolves and Raptors vs. Clippers (-3.5). The largest NBA spread of the day has San Antonio as a 16.5-point favorite over Memphis. The Spurs have won six in a row.

What are the NBA best bets for Wednesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Wednesday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +500. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

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Top NBA picks for Wednesday, March 25

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 215.5 points in the Nets vs. Warriors game, which covers well over 60% of the time. The game tips off at 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors have won four of the last five meetings with the Nets, while the Over has covered in seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings. The Over has also covered in each of the last two Nets games, and in seven of the last 10 Warriors games.

Golden State is averaging 115.1 points per game, 19th-highest in the league, while Brooklyn gives up 115.8 points, 16th in the NBA. The Warriors are still without Stephen Curry (knee), but are led by veteran center Kristaps Porzingis, who is averaging 16.7 points in 25 games, including 16 starts this season. He is coming off a 22-point performance in a 137-131 overtime win at Dallas on Monday. He scored 30 points at Washington in a 125-117 win over the Wizards on March 16.

The model is projecting three Nets players to score 10.1 points or more, including Ziaire Williams with 13.4 projected points. Golden State is projected to have six players score 10.5 points or more, led by Kristaps Porzingis with 23 points. The teams are projected to combine for 225 points, as the Over hits well over 60% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

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How to make NBA predictions for Wednesday, March 25

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an against the spread pick that hits in well over 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Wednesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +500? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.