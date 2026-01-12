There are six games on the NBA schedule for Monday, Jan. 12, highlighted by a rematch between on the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back set. These teams played Sunday in a 116-115 overtime win for Toronto, and this season series could determine who gets home court in the first round of the NBA playoffs with the Raptors and 76ers separated by just 1.5 games in the Eastern Conference standings. Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks will try to stop a two-game slide when they host the Brooklyn Nets while the Los Angeles Lakers try to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings.

Here's a look at the best NBA player prop bets for Monday, Jan. 12 at top sportsbooks along with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times.

Donovan Mitchell Over 5.5 assists vs. Jazz

The SportsLine model projects Mitchell at 6.1 assists against his former team. Cleveland's star shooting guard is one of the best scorers in the league at 29.8 points per game but he's quietly been distributing the ball well of late. In his last eight games, he has only gone Under 5.5 assists twice and one of those instances was at five assists. Utah allows 30.2 assists per game, which is the worst mark in the league.

Cooper Flagg Over 7.5 rebounds vs. Nets

Flagg is coming off a rough game on the glass, logging just one rebound against the Bulls. However, the Mavericks rookie had logged at least six rebounds in nine straight games prior to that dud. With Anthony Davis out and P.J. Washington listed as doubtful, Flagg will have to do more on the glass against a Nets team which is a decent rebounding squad, but does tend to give opponents more room on the defensive boards. Even though the SportsLine model has Flagg at 6.2 rebounds, I think he goes Over 7.5 on Monday.

Luka Doncic Under 51.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Kings

Doncic is averaging 33.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game, so betting his Under on any sort of stat combination prop is usually asking for trouble. However, James' return has slowed things down a bit for Doncic, who has logged Under 51.5 PRA in seven of his last nine games. Even against a terrible defensive team like the Kings, the SportsLine model has the Lakers star putting up just 46.1 PRA.

Responsible gaming

All bettors should game responsibly and use the tools available to them at sportsbooks, like setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts. Some platforms, like BetMGM and DraftKings, offer live chat functions for users to get in touch with support 24/7. All sportsbook platforms offer resources and contact information for helplines for users who need additional assistance.