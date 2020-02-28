Nets vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 28 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Nets and Hawks.
The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 17-43 overall and 11-18 at home, while Brooklyn is 26-31 overall and 10-18 on the road. The Nets have lost two in a row after winning eight of their 12 previous games. Seven of their nine wins in the last 20 games have come at home.
Brooklyn is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Nets odds, while the over-under is set at 233.5. Before entering any Nets vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Hawks:
- Hawks vs. Nets spread: Hawks +2.5
- Hawks vs. Nets over-under: 233.5 points
- Hawks vs. Nets money line: Atlanta 126, Brooklyn -151
What you need to know about the Hawks
It was all tied up 64-64 at halftime, but the Hawks were not quite the Orlando Magic's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Atlanta came up short against Orlando, 130-120. Trae Young, posted a double-double on 37 points and 11 assists. The Hawks allowed 39 points in the third quarter.
What you need to know about the Nets
It was a hard-fought game, but Brooklyn absorbed a 110-106 loss against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Garrett Temple had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes but finishing with just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting. The Wizards hit a decisive 3-pointer with eight seconds left. The Nets had overcome an 18-point deficit but could not finish the job. They are now a half-game ahead of Orlando for the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Caris LeVert scored 34 points.
The Nets took their contest against Atlanta the last time the two teams met in January by a conclusive 108-86 score. They have won eight consecutive games against the Hawks by an average of 13 points.
How to make Nets vs. Hawks picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Hawks vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Nets vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hawks vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harden responds to jab from Giannis
Giannis didn't select Harden in the All-Star Game draft because he wanted 'somebody that is...
-
Wolves' Beasley growing into top shooter
D'Angelo Russell isn't the only explosive guard Minnesota acquired at the trade deadline
-
Timberwolves vs. Magic odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Timberwolves vs. Magic game 10,000...
-
NBA DFS: Feb. 28 lineups, top picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Rookie Rankings: White moves to No. 1
White became the first rookie in NBA history to score 30 points off the bench in three straight...
-
Clippers vs. Nuggets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Clippers vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game