Nets vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 28 predictions from advanced computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 17-43 overall and 11-18 at home, while Brooklyn is 26-31 overall and 10-18 on the road. The Nets have lost two in a row after winning eight of their 12 previous games. Seven of their nine wins in the last 20 games have come at home.

Hawks vs. Nets spread: Hawks +2.5

Hawks vs. Nets over-under: 233.5 points

Hawks vs. Nets money line: Atlanta 126, Brooklyn -151

What you need to know about the Hawks

It was all tied up 64-64 at halftime, but the Hawks were not quite the Orlando Magic's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Atlanta came up short against Orlando, 130-120. Trae Young, posted a double-double on 37 points and 11 assists. The Hawks allowed 39 points in the third quarter.

What you need to know about the Nets

It was a hard-fought game, but Brooklyn absorbed a 110-106 loss against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Garrett Temple had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes but finishing with just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting. The Wizards hit a decisive 3-pointer with eight seconds left. The Nets had overcome an 18-point deficit but could not finish the job. They are now a half-game ahead of Orlando for the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Caris LeVert scored 34 points.

The Nets took their contest against Atlanta the last time the two teams met in January by a conclusive 108-86 score. They have won eight consecutive games against the Hawks by an average of 13 points.

