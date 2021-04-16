The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center. The Nets are 37-18 overall and 22-7 at home, while Charlotte is 27-27 overall and 14-15 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Nets vs. Hornets spread: Nets-12.5

Nets vs. Hornets over-under: 222.5 points

Nets vs. Hornets money line: Brooklyn -900, Charlotte +600



What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets lost to the Sixers on Tuesday, 123-117. They are one game behind Philadelphia for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn has lost two of its past three games. The Nets failed in a comeback bid after trimming a 22-point fourth quarter deficit to three points with 2:14 left. Kyrie Irving had 37 points and nine assists, and DeAndre Jordan double-doubled on 12 points and 14 rebounds. Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin were rested.

The Nets are looking to go 20 games over .500 again, a feat they last accomplished during the 2001-02 season. Brooklyn has won 18 of its last 21 home games. James Harden (hamstring) will remain out for Friday's game. LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement on Thursday.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets failed to reach 95 points for the second consecutive game and lost their third straight, 103-90 to the Cavaliers on Tuesday. Terry Rozier returned after missing a game with a knee injury and scored 22 points. Charlotte has a one-game lead for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets rank 21st in the league scoring, at 110.2 points per game.

The Hornets lost in their most recent meeting with the Nets on April 1, 111-89. P.J. Washington (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game. Devonte' Graham (quadriceps) and Malik Monk (ankle) are out. Brad Wanamaker (ankle) is questionable.

