Nets vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 17 predictions from proven simulation

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 6-21 overall and 4-10 at home, while Brooklyn is 14-12 overall and 6-7 on the road. The Nets are also 14-12 against the spread while the Pelicans are 10-17 against the spread on the season. And in the middle of a 12-game losing streak, the Pelicans are choosing to be extra cautious with No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson as he rehabs a knee injury that was only supposed to cost him 6-8 weeks. With Williamson out again and J.J. Redick also expected to miss this game with a groin injury, Brooklyn is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Nets odds, while the over-under is set at 228.





New Orleans fell 130-119 to Orlando in its last outing. Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points and eight assists. Holiday and Brandon Ingram (25.0 ppg) will have to continue to do the heavy lifting offensively with Redick and Williamson out. The Pelicans do play with a lot of tempo, ranking fourth in the NBA with 103.7 possessions per game. They've also been fairly efficient from the floor, ranking 10th in the NBA in team eFG% (.529).

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led Brooklyn over Philadelphia every single quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. Everything went the Nets' way against Philadelphia on Sunday as they made off with a 109-89 win. Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie continued to lead the franchise forward with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) out. Dinwiddie is averaging 21.0 points and 6.3 assists per game this season and is averaging 23.9 points and 7.4 assists per game since moving into the starting lineup on Nov. 16 after Irving was injured. But getting supplemental scoring out of Taurean Waller-Prince, Garrett Temple, Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris could be key against a Pelicans squad that can score in bunches despite their overall struggles.

