The second night of the 2022-23 NBA season features a jam-packed slate on Wednesday. The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans in a cross-conference matchup with broad appeal. Both teams are led by stars, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving spearheading Brooklyn's attack. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram headline the roster for the Pelicans, with Williamson set to return after missing the entire 2021-22 season with injury.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as 3-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Pelicans picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model went a stunning 88-60 on all top-rated NBA picks last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Nets, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Nets spread: Nets -3

Pelicans vs. Nets over/under: 230.5 points

Pelicans vs. Nets money line: Nets -160, Pelicans +135

NO: The Pelicans were 22-23 against the spread in 2021-22 away games

BKN: The Nets were 9-34-1 against the spread in 2021-22 home games

Pelicans vs. Nets picks: See picks here



Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans finished with only 36 wins last season, but New Orleans improved vastly after a slow start and pushed the 64-win Phoenix Suns to the brink in the playoffs. The Pelicans are led by a trio of high-end scorers in Ingram, Williamson, and CJ McCollum. Ingram and McCollum each averaged more than 22 points per game for the Pelicans last season, with Williamson coming back after putting up 27.0 points per game on 61.1% shooting during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Pelicans are elite on the glass, posting top-five marks in offensive rebound rate and defensive rebound rate, and New Orleans finished in the top 10 of the NBA in free throw attempts, free throw accuracy, and assist rate last season. On defense, the Pelicans are also prone to creating havoc, with the seventh-most steals (8.3 per game) in the NBA and a top-10 mark in turnovers created (14.2 per game) last season.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is dynamic on the offensive end, especially when Durant is on the floor. The future Hall of Fame forward averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game last season, and the Nets were 36-19 with Durant on the floor during the 2021-22 campaign. Overall, Brooklyn scored more than 1.13 points per possession for the season, illustrating upside, and the Nets shot 47.5% from the floor.

Brooklyn also ranked in the top 10 of the NBA in 3-point shooting (36.1%), free throw shooting (80.5%), assists per game (25.3), and offensive rebound rate (28.1%). The Nets also have a robust group of supporting pieces, including another All-Star guard in Irving. Irving put up 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game a season ago, and Brooklyn also has a former All-Star in the mix with Ben Simmons returning from a lengthy absence.

How to make Pelicans vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting 229 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's NBA picks here.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.