The Houston Rockets will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Toyota Center. Houston is 15-49 overall and 9-22 at home, while Brooklyn is 36-28 overall and 17-16 on the road. This is the first meeting between the teams this season, and they split last year's two games, with each winning at home.

Brooklyn is favored by 6 points in the latest Rockets vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 231. Before entering any Nets vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Rockets vs. Nets spread: Rockets +6

Rockets vs. Nets over/under: 231 points

Rockets vs. Nets money line: Houston +205, Brooklyn -250

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets were totally in charge on Sunday, breezing past the San Antonio Spurs 142-110 at home. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Houston had established a 108-87 advantage. It got its win on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Kevin Porter out in front dropping a double-double on 19 points and 13 dimes.

It was the second win in a row for Houston, which followed an 11-game losing streak. But both of those victories came against San Antonio, so the Rockets will face more of a test on Tuesday. Houston will need a complete team effort against Brooklyn as the Rockets struggle on both ends of the court, ranking 28th in offensive rating and 29th in defensive rating.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, Brooklyn had enough points to win and then some against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, taking its game 102-86. The team accrued 70 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 33 points along with eight rebounds.

Brooklyn is 4-6 since trading away Kevin Durant and 4-8 since dealing Kyrie Irving. Mikal Bridges, who was acquired in the Durant trade, has displayed his full offensive repertoire with the Nets, averaging 26.1 points per game, compared to 17.2 points with Phoenix. He's also knocking down 50% of his 3-point attempts and over 90% of his free throw attempts in New York. Ben Simmons (knee/back) is out for Brooklyn.

