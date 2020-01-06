Nuggets vs. Hawks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, predictions for Jan. 6 from advanced computer simulation

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Atlanta is 8-28 overall and 4-12 at home, while Denver is 24-11 overall and 9-7 on the road. Denver, which currently occupies the No. 2 overall seed in the Western Conference, is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 218. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Hawks beat Indiana 116-111 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was Young, who had 41 points and eight assists. Young ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (28.8 ppg) and fifth in assists (8.3 apg), but Atlanta has struggled defensively (117.2 points per game allowed).

The Hawks have also had a hard time keeping a strong supporting cast on the floor to help Young, and that could be the case again on Monday as John Collins (back), Jabari Parker (illness) and Cam Reddish (wrist) are all day-to-day. Collins and Reddish could play, though Parker is doubtful.

Meanwhile, Denver ended up a good deal behind Washington when they played on Saturday, losing 128-114. Shooting guard Gary Harris had a tough game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

The Nuggets have found plenty of success overall this season, but haven't been great against the spread. They enter action on Monday with a 14-18-3 record against the number and are just 12-16-3 ATS when favored. Atlanta (+10.5) stayed within the spread and won outright when these teams met on Nov. 12, a 125-121 victory for the Hawks.

