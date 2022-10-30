The Los Angeles Lakers will try to pick up their first win of the season when they host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Los Angeles has been the most disappointing team in the NBA, losing all five of its games. Meanwhile, Denver picked up a 110-99 win at home when these teams met on Wednesday before adding a win over the Jazz on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 228. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 91-63 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Nuggets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Nuggets:

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Lakers +3.5

Lakers vs. Nuggets over/under: 228 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Los Angeles +143, Denver -170

Lakers vs. Nuggets picks: See picks here

Why the Lakers can cover

Denver has played three road games so far this season, losing two of them, so the Nuggets have not proven they are worth backing away from home. Los Angeles was without star center Anthony Davis on Friday due to back tightness, but the team is hopeful that he can return on Sunday night. The Lakers will also have guard Russell Westbrook available after he missed Wednesday's game against Denver.

Westbrook scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench in the loss to Minnesota on Friday, so the 2017 MVP should add a spark on Sunday. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is coming off a mediocre showing for the Nuggets, scoring just 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting on Friday. The Lakers have won six of their last seven home games against Denver, and the Nuggets are 1-5 in their last six road games.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Los Angeles has already tied its worst start in franchise history, which came during a 21-61 campaign in 2014-15. The Lakers are looking like they might struggle to pick up 20 wins this season, especially with some early injury issues cropping up. Westbrook is back on the court, but he is not providing nearly as much support as he did earlier in his career.

The Nuggets have already notched one double-digit win over Los Angeles this season, and they were without Michael Porter Jr. in that game due to lumbar management. He returned to score 22 points and grab 13 rebounds in a 117-101 win over the Jazz. Denver is off to a 4-2 start without getting great performances from its two-time MVP, which should be a scary thought for other teams in the conference. The Lakers have not covered the spread in a game this season and are a team to avoid right now.

How to make Lakers vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.