Nuggets vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 22 predictions from advanced computer model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 26-16 overall and 12-6 at home, while Denver is 30-13 overall and 13-7 on the road. The Rockets are trying to avoid a fifth consecutive loss. The Nuggets, meanwhile, have won seven of 10 games in January. Houston is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Rockets vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5.

Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as the Rockets fell 112-107 to Oklahoma City. The Rockets were up 87-71 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Houston allowed 41 points in the fourth quarter. James Harden had 29 points and nine rebounds, while Russell Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double, finishing with 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver beat Minnesota 107-100 on Monday. Michael Porter Jr. posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. He has scored in double digits in each of the past five games, while averaging 16 points and 8.8 rebounds per game during that span. Denver also leads the league in rebounding rate in January, gathering 52.2 percent of all available rebounds. Houston is just 22nd this month at 49.1 percent.

Houston comes into this matchup boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.3. But the Nuggets enter Wednesday's contest with only 105.6 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league.

