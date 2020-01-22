Nuggets vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 22 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Nuggets and Rockets. Here are the results:
The Denver Nuggets will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 26-16 overall and 12-6 at home, while Denver is 30-13 overall and 13-7 on the road. The Rockets are trying to avoid a fifth consecutive loss. The Nuggets, meanwhile, have won seven of 10 games in January. Houston is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Rockets vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 13 on a blistering 32-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks.
Now, it has simulated Rockets vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as the Rockets fell 112-107 to Oklahoma City. The Rockets were up 87-71 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Houston allowed 41 points in the fourth quarter. James Harden had 29 points and nine rebounds, while Russell Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double, finishing with 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver beat Minnesota 107-100 on Monday. Michael Porter Jr. posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. He has scored in double digits in each of the past five games, while averaging 16 points and 8.8 rebounds per game during that span. Denver also leads the league in rebounding rate in January, gathering 52.2 percent of all available rebounds. Houston is just 22nd this month at 49.1 percent.
Houston comes into this matchup boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.3. But the Nuggets enter Wednesday's contest with only 105.6 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league.
So who wins Nuggets vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nuggets vs. Rockets spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
