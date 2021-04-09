The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena. Denver is 33-18 overall and 17-9 at home, while the Spurs are 24-25 overall and 12-8 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Denver is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.5.

Nuggets vs. Spurs spread: Nuggets -8.5

Nuggets vs. Spurs over-under: 218.5 points

Nuggets vs. Spurs money line: Denver -380, San Antonio +310

What you need to know about the Nuggets

in the first of two games between the teams. Denver netted a 106-96 win on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic, almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. double-doubled on 18 points and 10 rebounds. Denver went on a 23-6 run to close the third quarter and led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets have won seven consecutive games and 12 of 15. The Nuggets have won all six of their games since acquiring Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee at the trade deadline. Jokic has recorded 13 triple-doubles this season. Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White scored 18 points each on Wednesday. The Spurs have lost four straight games and eight of 10. San Antonio blew a 10-point third quarter lead in Wednesday's loss. The Spurs missed 18 of 24 3-point attempts.

The Spurs shot 41.8 percent from the field on Wednesday. Lonnie Walker IV (wrist) and Gorgui Dieng (shoulder) are questionable for Friday's game. Trey Lyles (ankle) is out.

