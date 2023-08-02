After initially declining to publicly comment, the Orlando Magic issued a statement on Wednesday regarding their recent $50,000 donation to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' Super PAC, "Never Back Down Inc."

"To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race," a Magic spokesperson said. "It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida."

According to records from the Federal Elections Commission, the donation from the Magic was received on June 26, after DeSantis had announced his run for president in 2024 on May 24. However, the team indicated that the check was dated on May 19, prior to DeSantis' announcement.

The Magic have had a partnership with Disney since 2010, and the company has been the team's official jersey sponsor since 2017. DeSantis has made attacking Disney a central component of his political activities in Florida.

As an organization, the Magic had made three previous donations according to records from the FEC: $500 in 2016 to a Super PAC called "Conservative Results," $2,000 in 2014 to a Super PAC called "Maverick PAC USA," and $500 in 2000 to Linda Chapin for congress.

The late Richard DeVos purchased the Magic in 1991 and the franchise has been in the family ever since. Richard's son, Dan DeVos, is the current chairman. Dan's sister-in-law, Betsy DeVos, is the former chair of the Michigan Republican Party and served as the U.S. Secretary of Education under former President Donald Trump from 2017-2021.

