The New Orleans Pelicans (18-9) will try to get back on track and avoid getting swept in a two-game series when they face the Utah Jazz (16-14) again on Thursday night. Utah snapped New Orleans' seven-game winning streak in a 121-100 win on Tuesday. The Jazz had lost three of their previous four games, so they are only two games above the .500 mark overall this season.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Salt Lake City. New Orleans is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 26-10 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pelicans vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Pelicans spread: Jazz +1.5

Jazz vs. Pelicans over/under: 231.5 points

Jazz vs. Pelicans money line: Utah +105, New Orleans -125

Jazz vs. Pelicans picks: See picks here

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is going to be confident entering this matchup after snapping New Orleans' seven-game winning streak on Tuesday. Only one of those seven wins came on the road for the Pelicans, who are just 6-6 away from home this season. Utah's Lauri Markkanen returned from a three-game absence (illness), scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in Tuesday's win.

The Jazz held New Orleans to its second-lowest scoring total of the season, as the Pelicans shot just 39.8% overall and made 4 of 27 from 3-point range. Malik Beasley led six Utah scorers in double figures with 21 points, while former Pelican Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 19 points and six assists. New Orleans is continuing to play without second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram, who is sidelined with a left toe sprain, while guard Jose Alvarado (rib) is also out.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans is coming off one of its worst outings of the season, but it had won seven straight games and 12 of its last 14 prior to Tuesday's loss. The Pelicans are one of the top scoring offenses in the NBA, so they rarely go two games with poor shooting numbers. Star forward Zion Williamson scored 26 points against Utah on Tuesday, despite being held to 26 minutes of action because of foul trouble.

Big man Jonas Valanciunas had a solid game as well, tallying 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Williamson leads New Orleans with 25.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, while guard CJ McCollum is adding 17.3 points and 5.7 assists. Utah is 4-8 in its last 12 games, so the Jazz often have a tough time backing up a solid performance. Utah will also be without its third-leading scorer in Collin Sexton, who has a hamstring injury.

How to make Jazz vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Jazz spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.