Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 16 predictions from advanced computer

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 17-8 overall and 10-3 at home, while Cleveland is 6-20 overall and 3-10 on the road. The Raptors have won three of the past four meetings. They have won two of their past three games after halting a three-game losing streak. The Cavaliers have lost nine of their past 10 games. Toronto is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 217.

Toronto was able to grind out a solid win over Brooklyn on Saturday, 110-102. Toronto's Pascal Siakam posted a double-double on 30 points and 10 boards in addition to five dimes. Siakam scored 14 points in the first quarter. The Raptors scored 29 points off 20 Nets turnovers.

Marc Gasol registered his third double-double of the season with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Fred VanVleet has missed the past three games with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Cleveland received a tough blow on Saturday as the Cavaliers fell 125-108 to Milwaukee. The Cavaliers were tied at 37 in the second quarter, but were down 102-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Cavaliers with 15 points. The Bucks scored 21 points off 18 Cleveland turnovers.

Toronto have been holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3, which places them first in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.3 percent from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

