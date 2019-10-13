Rockets' Gerald Green reportedly suffers broken left foot, out indefinitely
Green signed a one-year deal to rejoin the Rockets for the 2019-20 season
After flaming out of the Western Conference semifinals last year, the Houston Rockets made a blockbuster deal in the offseason by trading Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook in order to shuffle the puzzle pieces around once again to try and make the Finals. They returned the majority of their roster from last year, and added more depth at the center position with the addition of Tyson Chandler, and got healthier with Danuel House being back to 100 percent.
With the West a little more open than years past, the Rockets look to be one of the handful of teams that could make the Finals heading into the 2019-20 season. There are legitimate concerns about how the fit between Russell Westbrook and James Harden will play out over the course of the season, and while they added a few more pieces in the offseason, they don't have the greatest depth in the league. That depth just got thinner too, after reports indicate that Gerald Green may have a broken foot.
Originally thought to be a sprained left foot, as reported by Jonathan Feigen from The Houston Chronicle, it looks to be more serious than that, with further tests scheduled for Monday. The Rockets are hoping that Green can avoid surgery, however, nothing is certain about how much time he could potentially miss if it is, in fact, a broken foot.
This is a sizeable blow for a Houston team that was already rather thin on wing players. Last season, Green appeared in 73 games for the Rockets and averaged 9.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 20 minutes a night. He established himself as a key role player for the Rockets and provides a spark off the bench for the team. While his numbers were down last year, he was still a valuable asset for Houston to have on the floor on a consistent basis.
If Green does miss several months, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets will likely turn to Ben McLemore and recently acquired Thabo Sefolosha to fill Green's role until he returns.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Davis suffers sprained thumb vs. Nets
Davis left the Lakers' preseason contest against the Nets and didn't return
-
Report: Celtics sign Fall to two-way
Fall has become a fan favorite during preseason
-
Clippers' George to miss first 10 games
George had multiple shoulder surgeries in the offseason
-
Lin shows he still belongs in the NBA
The longtime NBA veteran and recent champion struggled to field offers from the league in free...
-
Latest news on NBA's fallout with China
Everything you need to know about the continued rift between China and the NBA
-
Ball: Pressure wasn't too high in L.A.
Ball was traded from the Lakers to the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis blockbuster this summer