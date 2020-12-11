On Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Paul George to a four-year, $190 million contract extension following his first year with the franchise. This comes after the Clippers decided to replace Doc Rivers with Tyronn Lue as their new head coach.

During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the Clippers' decision to extend George and believes that the team made a big mistake.

"Paul George signing this max extension is the death knell to a world championship in Los Angeles," Samson said. "The worst thing you can do when you run a team is to try to cover up your mistake by compounding it. It's okay to say you were wrong. It's okay to say that these players will not combine well and help win a title. Move on and get the cap space. There's always the next guy."

In addition to Rivers being fired, the Clippers also allowed star reserve Montrezl Harrell walk down the hallway at Staples Center and sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. There's also been rumblings that former Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams could be moved by the team.

Samson believes that the Clippers made a huge mistake by trying to pair George and Kawhi Leonard. To make matters worse, he thinks that owner Steve Ballmer made the situation worse by committing to George for the next five season since George's extension doesn't kick in until next season.