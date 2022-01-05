The Orlando Magic will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 7-31 overall and 2-13 at home, while Philadelphia is 20-16 overall and 13-8 on the road. The Sixers have won four consecutive games. The Magic, meanwhile, limp into Wednesday's contest having lost six straight.

The Sixers have won the last five games between the teams. Philadelphia is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Magic vs. Sixers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 212.5.

Magic vs. Sixers spread: Magic +9.5

Magic vs. Sixers over-under: 212.5 points

What you need to know about the 76ers

The Sixers made easy work of Houston in a 133-113 victory on Monday. Joel Embiid posted a triple-double with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 dimes. The 133 points scored were a new season-high for Philadelphia. The Sixers matched a season-high with 17 3-point field goals made.

Embiid is averaging 33.7 points and 10.7 rebounds over his last seven games. Shake Milton (back) is out for Wednesday's game. Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are in the league's health and safety protocols.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, Orlando fell 102-98 to the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Wendell Carter Jr. dropped a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. He is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game due to an illness. Franz Wagner had 22 points along with five boards. The Bulls hit a pair of game-clinching free throws after the Magic had closed to within two points with 20 seconds left in the game.

Cole Anthony (ankle) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's game. Moritz Wagner (illness) is out, while Robin Lopez remains in the league's health and safety protocols.

