Spurs' Victor Wembanyama unbothered by Knicks fans throwing eggs at him after Game 4 loss

Game 4 of the NBA Finals will go down as one of the most historic performances in league history for several reasons. The Knicks completed the largest comeback (29 points) in Finals history to take a 3-1 series lead, putting them one game away from capturing their first title in 53 years. The Spurs made history for all the wrong reasons, blowing a massive lead and making countless mistakes down the stretch that could've tied this series before heading into Game 5.

The Knicks' win created a frenzy inside Madison Square Garden and around New York City, as fans took to the streets to celebrate their team's improbable comeback. However, not all of the fan reaction was positive as video circulating on social media appears to show Knicks fans throwing eggs at Victor Wembanyama as he and the Spurs returned to their hotel after the game.

One egg actually hit the Spurs star on the head, prompting him to react slightly as members of the team staff rushed him inside the hotel.

When asked about the incident on Friday, Wembanyama was unbothered.

"I mean, I didn't really think much of it," Wembanyama said. "I just saw that one video of the eggs. I didn't see any other one. It's OK. I don't dislike it. Obviously, it's not good at all. But it doesn't bother me."

Wembanyama was also asked about Knicks fans appearing to kick and break into the luggage compartments of the Spurs team bus. Wembanyama said he "didn't see anything."

"We did hear some things, yeah. I have no idea," Wembanyama said. "I think it was a bottle because it was, like, water on the bus. I didn't see anything."

Spurs fans have been facing hostile conditions in New York City as well, with videos circulating online showing Spurs and Knicks fans fighting in the streets. And after Game 4 specifically, the streets were flooded with jubilant fans celebrating the historic comeback, leading to an array of arrests. According to the New York Police Department, 56 people were taken into custody after Wednesday night's game.

"The NYPD wants New Yorkers to be able to enjoy these celebrations, but our primary responsibility is to ensure that everyone can do so safely," the NYPD said in a statement on Thursday morning. "Once again, there were large crowds of people who engaged in incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior last night, both during and after the game. This demonstrates exactly why the NYPD has increased our presence in and around Madison Square Garden."

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday night in San Antonio.