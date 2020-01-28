Suns vs. Mavericks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 28 predictions from advanced computer model

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 29-17 overall and 13-11 at home, while Phoenix is 19-27 overall and 10-11 on the road. The Mavericks have won six of their last eight games. The Suns have lost three of their last four. Dallas is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 226. Before entering any Suns vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 15 on a blistering 33-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Suns:

Mavericks vs. Suns spread: Mavericks -7.5

Mavericks vs. Suns over-under: 226 points

Mavericks vs. Suns money line: Dallas -288, Phoenix 238

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks beat Oklahoma City 107-97 on Monday. It was another big night for Luka Doncic, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds along with five dimes. Kristaps Porzingis had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Porzingis is questionable for tonight because of left knee injury recovery.

Willie Cauley-Stein is expected to make his Dallas debut tonight after being acquired in a weekend trade with the Warriors. The pickup from Golden State became necessary for added depth after Dwight Powell was lost for the season with an Achilles injury.

Dallas scored a 120-113 victory over Phoenix on Nov. 29 as Doncic tied a career high with 42 points, one of his four games with at least 40 points this season.

What you need to know about the Suns

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Memphis took down Phoenix 114-109 on Sunday. One thing holding Phoenix back was the mediocre play of Ricky Rubio; he finished with only five points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. Devin Booker led the Suns with 36 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 27 points, and Deandre Ayton finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds. The Suns tied the game twice late but the Grizzlies sealed their win by scoring the game's final four points on free throws.

How to make Suns vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under.

So who wins Suns vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mavericks vs. Suns spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.