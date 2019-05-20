Timberwolves reportedly set to make Ryan Saunders the youngest head coach in NBA
The 33-year-old Saunders is set to officially take over the Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves apparently liked what they saw from Ryan Saunders in the second half of the season and are set to make him their next head coach.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday, the Timberwolves are nearing a deal with Saunders that would strip the "interim" label from his head coach status. Minnesota reportedly discussed the position with other candidates but ultimately decided to stay in-house and give the job to Saunders.
With the promotion, the 33-year-old Saunders would become the youngest head coach in the NBA.
Saunders took over the Timberwolves on an interim basis in January after head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau was fired. Saunders coached the final 42 games of the season, finishing with a record of 17–25.
He might be young but Saunders has a decade of coaching experience on his resume already. He served as an assistant coach for the Wizards from 2009-2014 before joining the Timberwolves, where he was an assistant from 2014 up until Thibodeau's dismissal.
Saunders' father, the late Flip Saunders, was a well-respected coach who spent 20 years on NBA sidelines, including two separate stints as coach of the Timberwolves.
