Timberwolves vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions from model on 46-32 roll

The Indiana Pacers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, and tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams are banged-up heading into this matchup. The Pacers will be without Domantas Sabonis, while Tyreke Evans is questionable. Minnesota will again be without Robert Covington, while Jeff Teague and Luol Deng are both questionable. The Pacers are four-point home favorites on Thursday, while the over-under for total points is 222 in the latest Timberwolves vs Pacers odds.

The model is well aware of what an advantage playing in Bankers Life Fieldhouse has been for the Pacers this season. They have a sparkling 23-8 record at home and won eight of their last 10 home games. Indiana has covered the spread 58 percent of the time at home this year, as opposed to Minnesota's 48 percent mark on the road. Minnesota's 9-22 record on the road is easily the worst among Western Conference playoff hopefuls.

In addition to the home-road splits favoring Indiana, the Pacers match up well with Minnesota. Myles Turner is one of the few bigs who is well-equipped to slow down Karl-Anthony Towns. The league leader in blocks per game has helped Indiana rank as one of just seven teams to hold opponents to below 55 percent shooting from within nine feet of the rim. He also has the length and athleticism to track Towns on the perimeter.

But just because Indiana has been red-hot at home doesn't mean it will cover the Pacers vs. Timberwolves spread.

The model is also aware that the Timberwolves have covered the spread in five their past six games entering Thursday's action. They also are 4-0 against-the-spread in their last four games coming on zero days rest. They've received stellar contributions from Towns lately, as the All-Star big man has averaged 36 points and 20 rebounds since the All-Star break. In eight February games, Towns has averaged 30 points and 13 rebounds. He's hit at least three three pointers in each of his past three games, highlighted by five deep balls on Wednesday.

