The Boston Celtics will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 13-13 overall and 11-2 at home, while the Celtics are 21-5 overall and 10-3 on the road. These teams met in the NBA Finals last year with Golden State winning the series in six games and will be the first meeting between the two teams since.

Both teams are red-hot against the spread, with the Celtics covering in eight of nine while the Warriors have covered in six of eight. Boston is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 235.

Warriors vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -3.5

Warriors vs. Celtics over/under: 235 points

Warriors vs. Celtics money line: Golden State +122, Boston -145

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Dubs were just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 124-123 to the Utah Jazz. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from shooting guard Jordan Poole, who had 36 points and eight assists, and power forward Jonathan Kuminga, who had 24 points in addition to five rebounds.

Stephen Curry missed Wednesday's game but he's been upgraded to probable for Saturday's matchup despite his ankle injury. Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game this season. Draymond Green is also probable (hip) while Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Andre Iguodala (hip) are out.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, the Celtics took their matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday by a conclusive 125-98 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-42. Small forward Jaylen Brown (25 points) and power forward Jayson Tatum (25 points) were the top scorers for Boston.

Tatum and Brown have arguably been the best one-two punch in the NBA this season with Tatum averaging 30.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while Brown averages 26.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. However, the Celtics will be without Al Horford (health and safety protocols), Danilo Gallinari (knee) and Robert Williams (knee) on Saturday.

