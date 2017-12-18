Warriors vs. Lakers odds: Picks from advanced model on 37-22 NBA run

The Golden State Warriors are gunning for their ninth consecutive win when they play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night at the Staples Center. During the streak the Warriors are beating opponents by nearly 13 points per contest. The Lakers, led by rookie sensation Kyle Kuzma, will give Golden State all it can handle in a nationally televised 10:30 p.m. ET matchup.

The Warriors are 5.5-point favorites, down slightly from an open of 6.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218, up from the open of 217.5.



Injuries are piling up for the Warriors, who once again will be suiting up without Stephen Curry, who has been coping with a sore ankle the past two weeks. Power forward Draymond Green is also out with a bad shoulder.



Before picking either side of the spread, you need to read what the SportsLine Projection Model has come up with. This model would have won 96 percent of CBS Sports football office pools last season and has put together a blistering 37-22 run on its top-rated NBA point spread picks this season, returning over $1,300 to $100 bettors.



Now, the model has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Warriors-Lakers and locked in against-the-spread and Over-Under picks. You can only see them over at SportsLine.



We can tell you that the computer has the Over winning 61 percent of simulations, making the total points pick a solid one. It also has a strong pick for one side of the spread.



Golden State, which trails Houston by 1 1/2 games in the Western Conference, is 23-6 and an impressive 13-3 on the road. The Warriors knocked off the Mavericks 112-97 in their last game on Thursday.



Los Angeles, which lost at Cleveland last Thursday, is 10-17 and 6-7 at home. Its leading scorer is Kuzma, who averages 16.3 points a game and hauls down 6.7 rebounds.



Lakers forward Brandon Ingram is averaging 16.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, while teammate Lonzo Ball is averaging nearly seven boards and 7.2 assists.



With Curry out, it will be up to Kevin Durant to pick up the scoring slack for Golden State. The big man is second on the team in scoring at 26.1 points a game, collects 7.0 rebounds and dishes out 5.3 assists per contest.



Sharpshooter Klay Thompson averages 20.9 points a game and is lighting up from beyond the arc at a 47 percent clip.



Does an undermanned Golden State squad make it nine in a row led by Durant and Thompson, or will Los Angeles pull off the huge upset, or at least stay within the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Warriors-Lakers, all from the model that has absolutely crushed the NBA, and find out.