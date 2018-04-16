Warriors vs. Spurs odds: NBA Playoffs 2018 picks for Game 2 from unbiased computer model
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Spurs-Warriors game 10,000 times
The Warriors appeared capable of flipping the proverbial switch in their Game 1 opener against the Spurs following a late-season slide that had some observers questioning the playoff viability of the defending NBA champs. Now, they try to take control of the first-round series with another decisive win Monday night at Oracle Arena.
The Warriors are 9.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 205.5.
Before choosing a side, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. The advanced model simulates every game 10,000 times and has consistently generated winning picks for SportsLine members.
We can tell you it loves the Over, which it sees hitting in 63 percent of simulations. But it also has generated a point-spread selection that cashes more than half the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.
The model knows Golden State stumbled down the regular-season stretch with losses in six of its final nine, with four of the defeats coming by double-figures. Its sleepwalking journey hit a pinnacle in a 119-79 loss at Utah in the regular-season finale.
But the Warriors appeared rejuvenated in Game 1 against San Antonio, building an early double-figure lead and rolling to a 113-92 victory in Oakland.
Kevin Durant led the way with 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Golden State, which is without injured star Stephen Curry for at least the remainder of the first round. Klay Thompson found his shooting touch and scored 27 while going 11-of-13 from the field.
The Spurs, who remain without injured star Kawhi Leonard, didn't get the breakout performance they needed from any key player.
Reserve Rudy Gay led San Antonio with 15 points and six rebounds, while erratic forward LaMarcus Aldridge was held to 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting.
Even so, the Spurs are historically resilient in these situations, while the Warriors need to guard against a letdown spot following a dominant Game 1 performance.
Will Golden State build off its opening-game performance and cruise to another cover, or will battle-tested San Antonio find a way to hang around until the end? Visit SportsLine now to get the top selection for Spurs-Warriors that cashes more than half the time from an advanced computer model with a proven track record of success.
