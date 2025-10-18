The Golden State Warriors waived guard Seth Curry on Saturday as part of roster moves required due to their cap situation and a full roster. After waiving Curry and LJ Cryer, the Warriors roster has been trimmed to 17 players.

A year after the Warriors saw the Splash Brothers break up when Klay Thompson left for Dallas, Golden State brought in Stephen Curry's actual brother this offseason. However, after Jonathan Kuminga signed his new deal and the Warriors finally were able to make the rest of their free agency additions, most notably adding Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, they found their roster overflowing.

Curry getting waived is the byproduct of that cap crunch, but his departure from the roster is expected to be temporary. As Marc Stein noted after the news broke, the Warriors are expected to re-sign the younger Curry brother next month when they are able to financially.

Curry spent last season in Charlotte, appearing in 68 games for the Hornets where he shot 45.6% from 3-point range in just over 15 minutes per game, reestablishing himself as one of the league's best shooters off the bench. Whenever he does re-sign with the Warriors, we'll see what kind of role he takes on with their bench unit, but their plan is reportedly to bring him back as soon as possible.