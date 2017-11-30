WATCH: Drake gives reporting a shot with Kyle Lowry postgame interview

Drake was in attendance Wednesday's for the Hornets-Raptors game in his hometown of Toronto. Not only did he get to witness his Raps take home a 126-113 victory against Charlotte, he also got to conduct a postgame interview with guard Kyle Lowry.

It wasn't the greatest showcase of journalism the world has ever seen, but it was entertaining!

Drake kicked off the interview by letting everyone know he was very unprepared as he read Lowry's stat line directly off the scoreboard. Lowry dropped 36 points in the winning effort, so Drake wanted to know what prompted the game-changing effort. Lowry was not afraid to pander heavily.

The musician is no stranger to working with a mic, but it appears he's not exactly used to sharing one. He made the rookie mistake of forgetting to stick the microphone in Lowry's face as he answered a question, so he'll have to review the game tape and work on making adjustments moving forward.

Drake probably didn't spit fire bars the very first time he stepped into a recording booth, so there's no shame in this debut. It certainly wasn't perfect, but it wasn't the worst I've ever seen. This guy might just have a future in the very lucrative field of regional sideline reporting.